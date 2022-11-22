Kuminga registered 18 points (6-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 128-83 loss to the Pelicans.

The Warriors rested all of their starters in the second half of a back-to-back set, so this led several reserves to see more playing time in a game where the team suffered a blowout loss. Kuminga was one of the players who took advantage of the opportunity, just like he did in his previous start Nov. 4 when he also posted 18 points.