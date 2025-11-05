Kuminga produced nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 victory over the Suns.

Kuminga has only scored less than 10 points twice this season following Tuesday night, but is still averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks and 1.3 threes made over 30.3 minutes. With Stephen Curry (illness) out and Jimmy Butler (back) questionable on the second leg of a back-to-back, Kuminga may find himself in an even more prominent role Wednesday against the Kings.