Kuminga logged 23 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Kuminga continues to play well for the short-handed Warriors, leading the team with 23 points. While his recent play has been encouraging, the same cannot be said for the team as a whole. Golden State now trails 3-1 with the series shifting back to Minnesota for Game 5. If Stephen Curry (hamstring) is unavailable once again, Kuminga will likely assume a larger role.