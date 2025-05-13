Kuminga logged 23 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Kuminga continues to play well for the short-handed Warriors, leading the team with 23 points. While his recent play has been encouraging, the same cannot be said for the team as a whole. Golden State now trails 3-1 with the series shifting back to Minnesota for Game 5. If Stephen Curry (hamstring) is unavailable once again, Kuminga will likely assume a larger role.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Explodes for 30 points in Game 3•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Provides spark off bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Fails to score in return•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Return to rotation possible•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Off injury report for Friday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Late scratch with illness•