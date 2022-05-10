Kuminga supplied one rebound, one assist and one block in five minutes during Monday's 101-98 victory over the Grizzlies.

While Kuminga logged his second straight start with Gary Payton (elbow) sidelined, coach Steve Kerr went away from the rookie after his initial, five-minute stint to begin the game. This was a departure from what we saw in Game 3, when Kuminga played 18 minutes and finished with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with two rebounds.