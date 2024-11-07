Kuminga notched 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 victory over the Celtics.
Kuminga's minutes noticeably diminished, but it didn't prevent him from scoring in double figures for a sixth straight appearance. It seems the Warriors are content with continuing to utilize 22-year-old off the bench for the time being, especially after securing a victory Wednesday night against the defending champions. Kuminga has held down a reserve role in Golden State's last five games.
