Kuminga contributed six points (1-4 FG, 4-6 FT), three assists and one rebound in 26 minutes during Friday's preseason game against the Wizards in Japan.

Kuminga came off the bench for Friday's contest, but he managed to lead the team in minutes and finished second in plus-minus (plus-12) behind only James Wiseman (plus-14). Kuminga's performance wasn't flawless, however, as he also recorded four turnovers. The forward should continue to be a quality depth piece for the Warriors in 2022-23 after several strong performances in Summer League.