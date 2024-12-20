Kuminga will come off the bench Thursday against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga has been putting together a strong stretch of play, but the Warriors have elected to roll with Draymond Green as the starting power forward Thursday. Kuminga should still be in store for a healthy workload having put up 20 points in three straight appearances.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Plays well with 20 points•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Leads team in scoring•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Turnaround continues Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Sticking in starting five•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Remaining in starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Logs career-high 33 points•