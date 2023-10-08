Kuminga posted 24 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 24 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 125-108 preseason win over the Lakers.
Kuminga was the best player on the floor Saturday -- and by a wide margin -- as the Warriors cruised to victory in the preseason opener. This seems like a make-or-break year for Kuminga, and while he's expected to earn meaningful minutes off the bench, an improvement on both ends of the court would go a long way for Kuminga in his attempt to become a long-term piece for Golden State.
