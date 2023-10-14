Kuminga tallied 26 points (9-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes Friday in a 129-125 exhibition victory versus the Lakers.

In a game with plenty of star power, Kuminga stole the show, leading all players in scoring and minutes. The 21-year-old forward is making a strong impression thus far in the preseason, as he posted 24 points -- including four three-pointers - in the Warriors' previous exhibition contest (also against the Lakers). Kuminga averaged just over 20 minutes per game last season, and he appears to be using the preseason slate to make a case for an expanded role in what will be his third NBA campaign.