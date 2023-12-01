Kuminga finished with 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 win over the Clippers.

With Andrew Wiggins (finger), Chris Paul (lower leg) and Gary Payton (calf) all sidelined, Kuminga handled increased usage and showcased a solid all-around skill set. When Kuminga plays at least 19 minutes (13 times), he's averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals-plus-blocks per game. If the aforementioned trio remains sidelined, Kuminga should remain a focal point of Golden State's rotation.