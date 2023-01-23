Kuminga amassed 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and three rebounds over 25 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to Brooklyn.

Kuminga was impressive off the bench and delivered his second-best scoring mark of the campaign. He's been hitting the 20-minute mark regularly off the bench, but his performances remain inconsistent on a game-to-game basis. He's averaging 8.0 points and 3.2 rebounds across 19.0 minutes per game, but those numbers represent a step back from the 2021-22 season in which he scored more despite playing fewer minutes (9.3 points in 16.9 minutes per game).