Kuminga amassed four points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 99-94 victory over the Cavaliers.

With Jimmy Butler (knee) sidelined, Kuminga got the starting nod for the first time since Nov. 11. However, the 23-year-old forward failed to get into a rhythm on the offensive end, finishing with single-digit points for a fifth consecutive appearance. On a more positive note, he grabbed at least six boards for a third straight game. In three appearances to kick off December, Kuminga has averaged 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 25.0 percent from the field in 19.3 minutes per contest.