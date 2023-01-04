Kuminga (foot) will be out at least another week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga's new timetable will likely keep him out through next Tuesday at a minimum, making Jan. 13 versus the Spurs his next return date on the table. Without Kuminga available, along with a host of other frontcourt players, the healthy players should take on enhanced roles in the rotation for the time being.
