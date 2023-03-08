Kuminga accumulated 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 loss to the Thunder.

Kuminga's 21 points marked his second-highest scoring output of the season. His starting nod Tuesday came in place of Kevon Looney, who moved to the bench following some recent struggles. Given Kuminga's impressive showing, there's a chance he could maintain a starting lineup spot for at least one more contest. Kuminga has shot 60.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep over the last five games, so he's certainly earned his minutes of late.