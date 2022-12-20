Kuminga (knee) will be good to go Tuesday versus the Knicks, barring a setback in warmups, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kuminga was limited to just five minutes in the team's last game versus Toronto due to a bothersome left knee, but it appears a couple of days between games have been enough to get his knee in a good spot. Kuminga should supply 20-plus minutes again Tuesday in a bench role.