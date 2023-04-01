Kuminga notched 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 130-115 victory over the Spurs.

Kuminga was efficient from the field and delivered a solid stat line, ending just two rebounds away from what would've been his first double-double since Nov. 29. Kuminga has been playing well of late and has scored in double digits in six of his last eight appearances despite coming off the bench in three of those six contests.