Kuminga logged 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 132-122 loss to the Mavericks.

Fantasy managers should monitor Kuminga closely, as every solid games means a higher likelihood that Andrew Wiggins will get shipped to another team. Wiggins is already logging less time from the bench, and with Kuminga logging his ninth consecutive start, the writing appears to be on the wall. If Kuminga is available on the waiver wire, he's on the cusp of fantasy relevancy now and is worth a flier in most formats.