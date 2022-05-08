Kuminga accumulated 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes during Saturday's 142-112 win over the Grizzlies.

Although Kuminga played only 18 minutes, the rookie now figures to be a real difference-maker aa the Warriors make a run for the title. The 19-year-old needs more seasoning at the pro level, but he rose to the occasion as Gary Payton's (elbow) replacement in the blowout win, sinking 80 percent of his shots. His 6-foot-7 frame gives Golden State's undersized lineup an added dimension, and with Payton out indefinitely, Kuminga will likely continue to own a starting role.