Kuminga chipped in seven points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes during Monday's 141-114 victory over the Thunder.

Kuminga was a non-factor in the win, offering little despite being handed a starting spot. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said over the weekend that Kevon Looney would regain his spot as the team's starting center, but Golden State's decision to turn to Kuminga in the frontcourt Monday may have been a byproduct of the Thunder lacking an established center. Despite playing 22 minutes per contest over the past month, Kuminga sits well outside the top 200 in nine-category formats on a per-game basis. Whether starting or coming off the bench, he shouldn't be viewed as a viable asset outside of deep formats.