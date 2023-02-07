Kuminga chipped in seven points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists across 23 minutes during Monday's 141-114 victory over the Thunder.

Kuminga was a non-factor in the win, offering very little despite being handed a starting spot. It is unclear whether he will stick in the starting lineup, although there is a chance this was simply a matchup-based decision given the lack of a true opposing center. Despite playing 22 minutes per night over the past month, Kuminga sits well outside the top 200 in nine-category formats. Whether starting or coming off the bench, he should not be viewed as a viable asset, outside of very deep formats.