Kuminga is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Thunder.
Kevon Looney (back) received the green light to play, but he will come off the bench in favor of Kuminga for this certain matchup. Kuminga got off to a hot start in early March before playing just 13 minutes Sunday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Another double-digit scoring outing•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Contributes off bench Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Scores 16 points off bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Returns to bench•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Offers little in starting role•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Set to start Thursday•