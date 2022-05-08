Kuminga will start Saturday's Game 3 against the Grizzlies, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With Gary Payton suffering a fractured elbow, coach Steve Kerr will opt to start Kuminga while still bringing Jordan Poole off the bench for a spark in the second unit. Kuminga hasn't seen more than 15 minutes in any playoff game, but he figures to garner a bigger workload in this situation. In his 12 starts this season, he's averaged 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.3 minutes.
