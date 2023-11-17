Kuminga will start Thursday's game against the Thunder, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reports.
Draymond Green is serving the first game of his five-game suspension Thursday night, so Kuminga will have a big opportunity to showcase his talents in the short term. Through 11 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 11.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 20.1 minutes, but he's shooting 39.6 percent from the field.
