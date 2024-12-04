Kuminga is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr has decided to tweak the starting unit for this matchup against Denver, and the absence of Draymond Green (calf) will push Kuminga to the starting lineup. The fourth-year forward will join Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney in the starting unit.