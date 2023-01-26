Kuminga will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga will draw his sixth start of the season in place of Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday. In his six appearances with the first unit, Kuminga has averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 32.6 minutes.
