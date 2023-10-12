Kuminga (thumb) is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Lakers, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Kuminga didn't go through any live-action work Thursday due to his jammed thumb but was able to go through individual work. Kuminga's status will likely be determined after shootaround ahead of Friday's contest.
