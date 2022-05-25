Kuminga racked up 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Kuminga was one of the most productive players for Golden State in this loss, as he ended just two boards away from posting a double-double and finished as the team's second-highest scorer despite playing slightly over 20 minutes. This was the first time Kuminga scored in double digits off the bench during the current playoff run, but it's worth noting he has done that in three of his last five appearances overall.