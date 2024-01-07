Watch Now:

Kuminga (toe) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Kuminga was questionable for Sunday's matchup due to a left toe strain, but he'll be able to suit up once again. He also dealt with a toe injury ahead of Friday's game against the Pistons but tallied 11 points, six rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during the win.

