Kuminga recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 145-127 loss to the Raptors.

Kuminga's result could be the biggest headline coming out of this game, as the forward is unhappy with his diminished role and previously demanded a trade. Jimmy Butler's (knee) season-ending injury could change that narrative. The Warriors now need a player of Kuminga's caliber more than ever, and reports suggest that the Warriors are less likely to ship him off before the Feb. 5 deadline. Kuminga is a high-upside, risk-reward add for fantasy managers, as the forward is probably available in most formats.