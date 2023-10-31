The Warriors exercised the fourth-year team option on Kuminga's (knee) rookie contract Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Kuminga is now locked in with the Warriors through the 2024-25 campaign. The talented wing missed Monday's win over the Pelicans due to a minor knee injury, but he's been solid to start the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.7 minutes per game.