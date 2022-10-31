The Warriors exercised Kuminga's $6.01 million team option for the 2023-24 season Monday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga has had inconsistent playing time for Golden State early in the year, as he's averaged 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game over six appearances. However, he'll still have his third-year option picked up by the team ahead of Monday's deadline.