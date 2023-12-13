Kuminga recorded 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Suns.

Kuminga has not lived up to expectations this season, but he woke up with a huge 24/12 line against the Thunder and followed it up with another solid total Tuesday evening. It's no coincidence that he averaged 28.5 minutes over th past two games, which is much higher than his usual usage. If Draymond Green ends up missing more time due to a suspension, Kuminga will stay relevant.