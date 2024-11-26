Kuminga (illness) won't play Monday against the Nets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
It was initially reported that Kuminga was available for Monday's matchup, but the team downgraded him to out with fewer than 30 minutes remaining before tipoff. Look for Kyle Anderson and Moses Moody to see more opportunities in Kuminga's absence.
