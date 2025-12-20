Kuminga is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to an illness.

Kuminga logged just 10 minutes of playing time during the Warriors' loss to the Suns, finishing with two points, four rebounds and one assist. It was the first game he had played since missing the three games prior as a healthy DNP, though the fifth-year forward is now battling an illness that puts him in jeopardy of being sidelined for Saturday's contest.