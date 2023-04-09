Kuminga (toe) is available for Sunday's game against Portland, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Kuminga has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for the regular-season finale. Over his past 12 appearances (four starts), Kuminga has averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.5 minutes per game.
