Kuminga (thumb) is good to go for Friday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga hit his thumb on the backboard in Golden State's preseason opener and subsequently drew a questionable tag Friday as a result. His participation indicates his thumb is a non-issue going forward.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Status uncertain against Lakers•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Minor thumb jam•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Shines in preseason debut•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Upgraded to available•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Probable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Headed to bench•