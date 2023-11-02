Kuminga will suit up for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye reports.
Kuminga was a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest due to a bruised left knee. However, he'll end up playing in the contest after making it through pre-game warmups without sustaining a setback. Through three games, Kuminga is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 21.7 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Iffy against Sacramento•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Team option picked up•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Officially out•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Dealing with knee contusion•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Good to go Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable to play Sunday•