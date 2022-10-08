Kuminga will get the start in place of Draymond Green (personal) on Saturday versus the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga logged a team-high 26 minutes in the preseason opener versus the Wizards in Japan and could be in line for a bigger workload during Sunday's clash as well. It's unclear at this point when Green will rejoin the club at this point, so Kuminga's extra run could extend into the regular season if Green isn't cleared.