Kuminga (foot) is out for Thursday's game versus the Celtics.
Kuminga's absence streak will extend to eight games Thursday, as expected, due to a right foot sprain. His next chance to suit up is Friday's second game of the back-to-back set, this time versus the Cavaliers.
