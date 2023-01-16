Kuminga (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Wizards.
Kuminga will miss a seventh consecutive contest with a right foot sprain. The second-year forward returned to practice Thursday, but there's still no official timetable for his return to game action. Kuminga's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Boston.
