Kuminga has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Grizzlies after rolling his ankle during pregame warmups, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga was probable ahead of Thursday's game despite right hip soreness, but he'll be unable to suit up due to the ankle injury he sustained while warming up. It's unclear whether the issue will force him to miss time beyond Thursday, but Kevon Looney (back) and Anthony Lamb are candidates to see increased run.