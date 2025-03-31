Kuminga won't return during Sunday's game against the Spurs due to right ankle soreness.
The 22-year-old forward exited to the locker room after a hard fall with 6:59 remaining in the second quarter, and he'll likely undergo further testing ahead of Tuesday's game against Memphis. He'll finish Sunday's matchup with four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across seven minutes. Gui Santos will likely receive an uptick in playing time the rest of the way due to Kuminga being sidelined.
