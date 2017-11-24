Bell will be active for Friday's game against the Bulls with Kevin Durant (ankle) and Draymond Green (rest) out, Logan Murdock of the Mercury News/Bay Area News Group reports.

Bell has gotten playing time on and off this season, posting 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds across 8.3 minutes per game over 12 appearances. With two of the team's forward options out and an easy opponent, Bell has an opportunity to play significant minutes Friday.