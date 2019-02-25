Warriors' Jordan Bell: Added to injury report
Bell (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets.
Bell is dealing with an undisclosed illness, and his status should clear up closer to tipoff. Even if the big man is cleared to play, he likely won't factor too heavily into Golden State's rotation, especially with Draymond Green (ankle) expected to play.
