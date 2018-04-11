Warriors' Jordan Bell: Adds two points in season finale
Bell managed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal during Tuesday's 119-79 loss at Utah.
Bell wasn't an offensive threat Tuesday but did add at least one tally in almost every statistical category. The former Oregon Duck capped off his rookie campaign by averaging 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 57 games played.
