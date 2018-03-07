Warriors' Jordan Bell: Available Tuesday
Bell (back) is available for Tuesday's contest versus the Knicks.
David West (arm), who typically provides depth in the frontcourt, is a late scratch from the contest, so Bell could potentially get some run Tuesday. Still, he has largely been out of the rotation recently, so he does not figure to play too much of a factor in the contest.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Probable Tuesday vs. Nets•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Headed back to G League•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Quiet return Monday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will be available for limited minutes•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Upgraded to probable•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Questionable for Monday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...