Bell was extended a qualifying offer by the Warriors on Friday, making him a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bell's playing time during two seasons with the Warriors has been sparse, but that is not all that surprising given the quality of players ahead of him on the depth chart. However, with plenty of uncertainty regarding its roster going into free agency it is not surprising that Golden State is still interested in the 24-year-old's services.

