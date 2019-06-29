Warriors' Jordan Bell: Becomes restricted free agent
Bell was extended a qualifying offer by the Warriors on Friday, making him a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Bell's playing time during two seasons with the Warriors has been sparse, but that is not all that surprising given the quality of players ahead of him on the depth chart. However, with plenty of uncertainty regarding its roster going into free agency it is not surprising that Golden State is still interested in the 24-year-old's services.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Drawing start Monday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Surprise contributor off bench•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Starting Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Solid showing in 15 minutes•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Suspended by team Wednesday•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...