Warriors' Jordan Bell: Big double-double in Friday's win
Bell scored 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Lakers.
It was the rookie's first career double-double, and Bell maintained his role in the Warriors' frontcourt rotation even after Draymond Green (shoulder) returned to the lineup Friday. Bell is averaging 25.0 minutes, 9.8 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals over his last five games, and coach Steve Kerr seems intent on giving the youngster a long look as the team's starting center.
