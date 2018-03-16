Warriors' Jordan Bell: Cleared to play Friday
Bell (ankle) will be available Friday against the Kings, Mark Medina of the LA Daily News reports.
Bell was initially deemed probable, and it never really seemed as though he was in much danger of missing Friday's contest. Expect the rookie, who played 18 minutes Wednesday against the Lakers, to again see a sizable role off the bench, as the Warriors will be without three regular starters.
