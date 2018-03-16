Bell (ankle) will be available Friday against the Kings, Mark Medina of the LA Daily News reports.

Bell was initially deemed probable, and it never really seemed as though he was in much danger of missing Friday's contest. Expect the rookie, who played 18 minutes Wednesday against the Lakers, to again see a sizable role off the bench, as the Warriors will be without three regular starters.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories