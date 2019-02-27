Warriors' Jordan Bell: Cleared to play
Bell (illness) will be available Wednesday against the Heat.
Flu-like symptoms prevented Bell from playing Monday against the Hornets. With DeMarcus Cousins (rest) out Wednesday, it's possible Bell sees an expanded role. Over his past three appearances, he's averaging 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and a combined 2.0 steals/blocks in 15.0 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Added to injury report•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Fares well in limited run•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Productive minutes in spot start•
-
Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will start in place of resting Green•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.