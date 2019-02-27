Bell (illness) will be available Wednesday against the Heat.

Flu-like symptoms prevented Bell from playing Monday against the Hornets. With DeMarcus Cousins (rest) out Wednesday, it's possible Bell sees an expanded role. Over his past three appearances, he's averaging 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and a combined 2.0 steals/blocks in 15.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories